Is Fort Lauderdale Selling its Future?

Promenade News Commentary

Florida has long been a fragmented state. But almost anywhere you went

you found a sense of community. That feeling is harder to find.

Fort Lauderdale epitomizes the trend. Enclaves and gated communities,

high rises and massive structures have taken over. Even neighborhoods are

divided, often literally, especially in the downtown business and

entertainment districts.

The vision for the city is clearly to build up as much as possible and tear

down what stands in the way. Proponents have their arguments crafted. It is

good for the community, growth is necessary and we will have a walkable

downtown. Sounds good but it isn’t happening that way. And downtown Fort

Lauderdale was very walkable already.

Downtown areas and businesses seem to be taking the lazy way to

economic growth. Rather than better service or innovation they find

different approaches to make money. Open a bar, push for late night hours

and relaxed enforcement on entertainment. More cars? Build more roads or

channel the bumper to bumper traffic through certain areas, including

residential neighborhoods.

There is little will to enforce the law. Speeding, running stop signs, loud

noise emanating from entertainment venues, “party houses” and littering

pretty much goes on unchecked.

At the heart of it seems to be that most of us just care about our own

needs. Want a better view? Chop down a one hundred year old oak tree.

Desire a four thousand square foot house, simply clear the land.

We have our local parks and there are zoning restrictions on development

in some areas, but make no mistake, these areas are long range targets.

There is a certain malaise that takes over. Citizens get worn down or move

away when the frustration level exceeds the ability to cope.

Part of it can be chalked up to an aging population having to give way to a

new generation. But if the coming generation only cares about itself, It will

create a community that will push them to move when they start having

families of their own.

Is it already too late? City leaders and planners still have some time, but

not much. There has to be a will to change the pattern. Rarely do you hear

the word “pride in community” associated with Fort Lauderdale. Do you love

your city? Do you want it to grow naturally to meet the needs of citizens who

have made it their home? Is the standard of progress tied to growth or to

quality of life?

It will take a will to change the current course, but it can be done.

Ray Brasted – Publisher